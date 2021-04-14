Panthers sweep SAS

The Pauls Valley Panthers got back on the winning track Monday as they swept OKC Classen SAS on the diamond. Justin Humphrey and Jared Turner both picked up win on the mounds as PV broke a 10-game skid.
Humphrey threw a one-hit shut out in the opener in a 15-0 win. Humphrey struck out eight and walked only two in the game. A bloop single in the final inning by Toure broken up the no hit bid.
Humphrey helped pace the 13-hit attack by the Panthers with two doubles and three runs scored. Turner had two hits including a a triple. Gavin Couch and Elijah Barlow each had two hits and Cole Campbell, Nick Holloway, Aidan Arroyo and Fernando Cardoza each had singles.
Pauls Valley scored three runs in the first inning behind Campbell’s two run double. Crouch’s two-run single in the second highlighted a seven-run second. Holloway’s two-run single in the third lead to a five-run third that ended the game.
The second of two games was over right after it started. Pauls Valley erupted for 15 runs on 14 hits in the first inning for a 15-0 win over Classen SAS. Jared Turner was 3-for-3 with a run scored in the inning to lead the Panthers. Mason Smith, Arroyo and Cardoza each had two hits in the inning. Cardoza had two doubles and three RBI’s in his hit totals.
Humphrey, Campbell, Crouch, Holloway and Barlow each had hits in the inning.
The Panthers start the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament on Thursday in Purcell as they play Bridge Creek on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
