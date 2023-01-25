The Pauls Valley Panthers finished 2-1 after traveling to Southeastern Oklahoma to compete in the Wampus Cat Classic.
After knocking off the host school on Thursday night 60-56 in fron of a rowdy crowd of Wampus Cats, Pauls Valley couldn’t overcome a 37-point performance by Kieler Young in a 63-60 loss to Broken Bow. The semifinal loss sent the Panthers to the third place game with Idabel.
Neither team could find the basket early on in the game as PV went over three minutes before a Jacob Medina basket cut the lead to 3-2. Free throws off an Idabel technical gave PV their first lead of the game and was part of a 12-5 run.
A Maddex Prince basket would extend the Panther lead out to double digits in the second quarter. Idabel’s bench put together a run that cut the lead to four late in the half. Justin Humphrey’s three at the buzzer pushed the PV lead back out to seven as the half closed.
In a back-and-forth second half, Idabel would cut the lead down to one possession but the Panthers would respond. Humphrey’s basket at the midway point of the fourth gave PV a five-point lead. After Idabel cut the lead to four late, Medina hit a pair of baskets for an eight-point advantage that put the game out of reach in a 44-40 win.
Pauls Valley’s Justin Humphrey and Jacob Medina were named to the All-Tournament team for their play over the three days.
Pauls Valley’s game with Bridge Creek was moved to February 6 because of weather last night. They will be in action on Friday as they host Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.