The Pauls Valley Panthers hit the links on Monday finishing third in the Tom Taylor Invitational at the Pauls Valley Municipal Golf Course.
Lone Grove took the team title with a 346 beating Lindsay after one playoff hole. PV finsihed with a 368, Kingston followed with a 369, Seminole a 379 finished fifth.
Bliss Newton of Lone Grove won the individual medalist race with a 78 edging out Carson Newton of Lindsay who had a 79.
Gage Tucker of Lindsay was third with an 80, Connor Short of Kingston was fourth with an 81 and Seth Tucker of Lindsay was fifth with an 82.
Karston Rennie of Pauls Valley finished ninth with an 86. Nathan Chronister 19 with a 92, Parker Green 20th with a 93, Maveric Ashley and Dawson Ammons finished in the top 30 with scores of 97 and 99 respectively. Dakota Weatherford finished with a 105, Jackson Green a 114, Spencer Flinn a 115, Logan Stanley a 116, Kohlton Bailey a 121, and Ladd Ricky a 126.
Lindsay Hayden Rouse finished 13th with a 90. Carter Russell finished with a 94 and Broty Ramming a 97.
Stratford golfer Ty Martin finished 22 with a 96.
The Panthers will be back on the course on next Tuesday as the compete in the Canadian Valley Conference meet in Purcell.
