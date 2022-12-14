Panthers third at Vinita

The Pauls Valley Panthers played some stiff competition on their trip to Northeast Oklahoma. They won two of three games and finished with a third place finish in the Vinita Big Dawg Shootout.
After beating the host school on the opening day 49-43, Pauls Valley battled Class 5A Claremore dropping a 67-53 decision to the Zebras.
In the third place game, Pauls Valley jumped out quickly on Lincoln Christian behind a pair of 3-pointers by Nathan Chronister and a traditional 3-point play by Jon Grimmett. Jorge Fabela had a pair of baskets and Maddex Prince and Maveric Ashley had baskets as PV took a 17-6 lead and never really looked back.
The Panthers extended their double digit lead to 15 points at the break behind four points each from Justin Humphrey and Jon Grimmett. PV had a 28-14 lead at the break.
Lincoln Christian had a mini run in the third quarter but the Panthers finished strong despite being outscored 11-10 they held a 38-25 lead heading into the final eight minutes. Humphrey had two 3-pointers to lead the Panther offense in the quarter.
Lincoln Christian had to foul to stop the clock in the late in the game to try and get the ball back. PV made 7-of-14 free throws to give Lincoln Christian hope but the Panther defense kept them from making a push as the Panthers finished with a 54-40 win.
Humphrey finished with a game high 17 points to pace the Panthers. Grimmett added 12, Fabela 8, Chronister 7, Prince 6, Ashley 2 and Brett Alfred 2.
Humphrey was named to the All-Tournament team.
Pauls Valley was supposed to host rival Purcell on Tusday but sickness cancelled the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.