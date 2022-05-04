Panthers to participate at state meet

The Pauls Valley Panthers qualified several runners for the Class 4A State Track meet in Catoosa that begins Friday.
Two different relay teams and three individuals qualified in four events.
Pauls Valley finsihed sixth as a team in a loaded regioanal meet at Plainview with 50 points. Cache won the Regional with 199 points.
Here are the regional results (SQ are those that quailifed for state):
200 M Dash- TK Jaggers: 6th, 23.16 (SQ)
400 M Dash- Mason Prince: 3rd, 50.89 (SQ)
800 M Run- Mason Prince: 1st, 2:02.13 (SQ)
110 M Hurdles- Ian Lamb: 3rd, 17.70 (SQ)
400 M Relay- 5th, 48.42
Jordan Stufflebean, Pablo Amaya, Adrian Gonzalez, Ian Lamb
800 M Relay- 4th, 1:33.23 (SQ)
Noah Olguin, Mason Prince, Rayne Major, TK Jaggers
1600 M Relay- 3rd, 3:31.02 (SQ)
Mason Prince, Maddex Prince, Deacon Davidson, TK Jaggers
Discus- Juan Ocampo: 5th, 110’11”, Jase Ford: 6th, 95’02”
