Since 1950, the Battle on Highway 19 between Pauls Valley and Lindsay has been a bitter/sweet rivalry for the two schools located 26 miles apart in Garvin County.
That rivalry was put aside for a moment before the start of Friday’s game as both teams and fans paused for a moment of silence to honor Grant Marcum Jones. This would have been Grant’s final season as a Panther if he hadn’t been tragically killed in a car accident prior to the season. He would have been a three-year starter at linebacker.
Playing for Grant, the defense, held Lindsay to just over 222 yards in total offense in a 21-12 Panther win. The win cut the Lindsay lead in the series to 35-24 (records only go back to 1950).
““We have talked a lot about playing the game the way Grant played the game, with great effort, and I think we did that tonight,” head coach Dusty Raper said. “Most plays we had 11 guys flying to the football.
Lindsay started the game with the ball but after picking up a first down had to punt the ball away. They pinned Pauls Valley back deep in their own territory at the 8-yard-line.
In three plays, the Panthers gained five yards and had to punt. PV faked the punt and Humphrey’s pass down the field would have been good enough for a first down but Lindsay senior Andon Register had other ideas as he knocked the pass out of the receivers hand giving the Leopards and first down at the Panther 13.
Lindsay didn’t waste the opportunity as Ty Ferguson pounded his way in from a yard out for a 6-0 Leopard lead.
Pauls Valley responded with a scoring drive early in the second quarter. The Panthers marched 59 yards down the field converting on two fourth down plays (a 9-yard pass from Humphrey to Nathan Chronister and a 3-yard Humphrey run).
Humphrey capped off the 11-play drive with a two-yard TD run and Pablo Amaya’s kick gave PV the lead for good.
Pauls Valley had a chance late in the first half to add points to their total. After getting the ball with 10 seconds left at the Lindsay 42, Humphrey hit TK Jaggers with a 28-yard pass that took PV down to the 14-yard-line. Pauls Valley then attempted a 30-yard field goal that just missed to the right.
The Panthers opened the second half with the football and promptly marched down the field to paydirt. Behind a mixture of runs and passes PV used 9 plays to go 70 yards for the score. Rayne Major scored his first career varsity touchdown on an 18-yard run to cap off the 4-minute drive giving PV a 14-6 lead.
Lindsay came right back moving quickly down the field. A 17-yard run by Broty Ramming and a Ramming pass to Register set up the Leopards inside the Panther 20. On second-and-13, Ramming hit Kelly Kesler in the flat and the senior went 16 yards for the touchdown. A failed two-point conversion left the score at 14-12.
Pauls Valley gave themselves a two-possession lead on their next possession. Humphrey’s 61-yard run gave PV a first-and-goal at the six. After a penalty, Major got the call again this time rushing in from 11 yards out for the touchdown and a 21-12 lead.
Both teams had opportunities over the final 16 minutes but neither could capitalize and PV finished with a 9-point win.
The Panthers finished with 338 total yards, 238 on the ground and 100 through the air. Humphrey led the offense with with 288 total yards, 188 rushing and 100 passing.
“Offensively I feel like we played pretty well for such an early game,” Raper said. “Justin had a good game but we know that’s not possible without the other 10 guys playing well. I feel like it was a total team effort.”
Major finished with 27 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Dakota Weatherford and Noah Olguin both had 10 yards.
Mason Smith had two catches for 35 yards including a diving catch on the Lindsay sideline that went for 31 yards. Jaggers finished with 31 yards and Jorge Fabela added 16 yards.
Ramming finished with 170 total yards, 130 passing and 42 rushing. Jakub Vaugh had 32 yards rushing and Ferguson added 11. Kesler led the receivers with 51 yards and Seth Padilla added 42 yards.
“The defense played so well as a group,” Raper said “Brayden Patchell was our leading tackler and we had a big game from Parker Green and Jorge Fabela as well.”
A couple of things stood out to coach Raper in the week one game.
“The way we chased the ball on defense really stood out to me,” Raper said. “I think our depth and ability to play several guys was huge for us.
“We have to cut down on penalties though. That was the one thing I was really frustrated with.”
Both teams are celebrating homecoming this week with Pauls Valley host Davis and Lindsay hosting Dibble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.