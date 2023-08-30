A solid defense and several weapons on offense were key for the Pauls Valley Panthers in Friday’s season opener with Lindsay at Thompson Field in the “Battle on 19.”
The Panther defense held the Leopards to less than 150 yards while the Panther offense had over 400 total yards in a 38-16 win.
“It was a typical first game,” head coach Dusty Raper said. “We made a lot of mistakes and have a ton to fix which is exciting to see what we could be.
“We played pretty well overall for the first time out except for the kicking game mistake. After their 2nd TD, I thought we took over the game.”
Lindsay had an impressive drive to start the game. Broty Ramming guided the Leopards down the field with his feet and arm. He was 2-for-2 for 62 yards including a big pass play to Brice Stubblefield for 49 yards. Lindsay scored twice in the drive but penalties negated a Ramming 3-yard TD run and a Manuel Aguero 16-yard TD reception.
The Panther defense got a fourth down stop at the eight and gained possession.
The Panther’s first offensive set went backward as Lindsay forced a punt after nearly getting a safety on second and third down. Dakota Weatherford dropped back to punt and Lindsay rushed in and blocked the punt with Shane Jones picking the ball off in the air for a touchdown. Ramming’s run gave Lindsay an 8-0 lead.
The Panthers responded with a seven-play drive that covered 77 yards. PV used six running plays by four different players and an 8-yard pass to Jon Grimmett to reach paydirt. Noah Olguin had a 23-yard run in the drive and Maddox Prince scored on a 25-yard run as PV cut the lead to 8-7.
Lindsay caught the first break of the game in the middle of the second quarter. Caycen Work picked off a Panther pass returning it to the PV 21-yard-line. A pass interference penalty on a third down pass gave the Leopards a first down inside the Panther 10-yard-line. Two plays later Ramming raced into the endzone for a TD and then carried the ball in on the PAT run for a 16-7 lead.
PV marched right back down the field. Perry started the drive with a 32-yard run that carried PV out past midfield. A personal foul penalty on Lindsay followed by a roughing the passer gave PV a first down at the Leopard 14. Lindsay’s defense stepped up forcing a 28-yard field goal attempt by Pablo Amaya. Amaya’s kick was true, cutting the lead to 16-10.
The Panthers got the ball back just before the half with 85 yards of real estate between them and the goal line. A reverse pass from Prince to Jorge Fabela kept the drive alive with his catch, moving the ball out to the PV 46-yard line.
Perry’s pass to Weatherford moved PV across midfield. Weatherford caught another pass in the middle of the field at the 25 and looked to have a clear lane to the end zone, but fumbled the ball backward and out of bounds at the 19-yard line. Two plays later, Perry rolled to his right and found Price crossing the field in the back of the endzone for a touchdown and a 17-16 lead right before the half.
Pauls Valley dominated the second half scoring on three of their four drives and holding Lindsay to only 43 yards.
Pauls Valley chewed up nearly eight minutes off the clock to start the second half. The Panthers went 63 yards on 12 plays. PV kept the ball on the ground for 11 of those plays with Olguin and Major carrying the ball down the field. Perry capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run and a 24-16 lead.
PV scored on a fourth straight drive in the game late in the third quarter. PV’s drive covered 85 yards on 10 plays. Prince had an 18-yard reception in the drive and Major added a 23-yard run that carried PV into Lindsay territory. The drive ended when Perry hit Fabela on a fade route in the corner of the endzone for a 31-16 lead.
Pauls Valley would add a late touchdown as Major got the corner racing 40 yards upfield for a touchdown. The run capped off a four-play 56-yard drive.
Fabela sealed the victory for PV picking off Ramming at the Panther 7-yard-line.
“I thought our defense played really well,” Raper said. “We need to fix some little things that are typical for this time of year.”
The Leopards had 67 yards in their first drive and 56 in their final drive to account for the majority of their yardage. Broty Ramming had 127 yards in total offense, including 80 yards passing on seven completions.
“We were fast, physical and chased the ball really well,” Raper said. “I think they ended up with 129 total yards and most of that came on the first and last drive of the game. Any time you can do that to a good football team you played pretty well. We had 10 Tackles for a loss.”
Pauls Valley finished with 430 yards, 301 on the ground and 129 passing. Quarterback Tanner Perry was 10-of-13 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns and finished with 177 total yards and three total TDs. Rayne Major finished with 94 yards rushing and a TD, Noah Olguin had 79 yards, Maddex Prince 31 yards rushing and 51 receiving with two touchdowns and Jorge Fabela 16 yards rushing and 42 receiving with a touchdown.
“Offensively, I felt like we could move the ball at will if we didn’t make mistakes,” Raper said. “We made a few but all is correctable. We had 430 yards and 300 were rushing. That is a really good performance against a good team.”
Pauls Valley will be on the road Friday as they travel to Davis to face the tradition-rich Wolves. Lindsay will be back on the road as they travel to Dibble to face the Demons
“Davis is fast and physical,” Raper said. “They have good players all over the field. This is by far the best team they have had since we started playing them again. We will have to play really well against them to have a chance to win the game.”
