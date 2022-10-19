For the second straight week, the Pauls Valley Panthers (4-3 overall; 2-2 district) knocked off a top 10 team team out of Class 3A as they held on late for a 35-34 win at Plainview (5-2 overall; 3-1 district), their first win over Indians since 2006.
"It feels good beat teams of their caliber in back-to-back weeks, but we understand we still have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be at the end of the season," Pauls Valley head coach Dusty Raper.
Justin Humphrey had a huge game on offense finishing with over 300 total yards and four touchdowns. He had 282 yards rushing on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 47, 18, 70 and 67 yards. Pauls Valley finished with 418 total yards, 387 rushing and 35 passing.
Brayden Patchell had a game high 19 tackles to lead the Panther defense. Parker Green added 14 including two for loss and a sack.
"We had several guys that made a ton of plays on both sides of the ball," Raper said. "The group to me that is making the most improvement the last couple weeks is our offensive line. That allows our backs to do what they do. Anytime you can run for 400 yards those guys up front are doing a great job."
Pauls Valley took the opening kickoff marching 71 yards on five plays to pay dirt. Humphrey carried the ball three times in the drive and completed a pass to Nathan Chronister. Humphrey's third carry of the game resulted in a 47-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead after Juan Pablo Amaya's kick.
Plainview answered with a 65-yard, 14-play drive that ended with Shepherd Sisemore's 1-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers took the lead again with their next possession. Jorge Fabela returned the ensuing kickoff 21 yards to the Panther 49-yard-line. Noah Olguin had two big runs in the six-play drive and a 1-yard-run that was coupled with a 15-yard penalty that moved PV to the Plainview 18-yard-line. Humphrey took over from there going 18 yards for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
After an exchange of punts, the Panthers got the ball back in the middle of the second quarter.
The Panthers got off to a bad start on their next scoring drive. A holding call on first down backed the Panthers up 10 yards. Facing a third-and-19 from the Panther 32, Humphrey got free racing 31 yards for a first down at the Plainview 37-yard-line. Rayne Major took a pitch from there going 37 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
Plainview moved down the field and into scoring position late in the half. The Panther defense rose up once Plainview hit the red zone forcing a turnover on downs at the Pauls Valley 17-yard-line.
The Indians opened up the second half with a 11-play 63-yard scoring drive. Blake Stewart had runs of 11, 18, 3 and 8 to help carry Plainview down the field. Grant Graves capped off the scoring drive with a 1-yard TD run cutting the PV lead to 21-14.
Puals Valley moved down the field on their ensuing possession but the drive stalled out inside the Plainview 10 as PV turned the ball over on downs.
Plainview ended the third quarter with the football and started the fourth with the ball at their own 41-yard-line in what would turn out to be a wild final quarter.
Less than a minute into the fourth, Plainview tied the game as Graves hit Sisemore with a 70-yard touchdown pass tying the game at 21-21 with 11:27 left in the game.
The Panthers responded less than a minute later as Humphrey raced 67 yards for a touchdown and a 28-21 lead.
Plainview would come right back this time Graves hit Hudson Hobbs with a 10-yard touchdown pass tying the game again this time at 28.
Pauls Valley would take the lead for good as Humphrey went the distance again this time from 64-yards out. Amaya's kick gave PV a 35-28 lead with 4:20 remaining.
The Indians moved down the field mixing in runs and passes going 80 yards in 16 plays. Graves hit Hobbs from 16 yards out for a touchdown with two seconds remaining. Plainvew opted for the two-point conversion and the win but Graves pass to Morgan Pearson was stopped shy of the goal line by Humphrey as PV held a 35-34 lead.
After two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and an offsides, the Indians had to attempt an onside kick from inside their own 5-yard line. The onside kick was caught by the Panthers but as Tanner Perry went to the ground the ball was knocked loose and Plainview recovered without any time running off the clock giving Plainview one last shot.
The Panthers stopped the the razzle-dazzle play for four yards giving PV the huge win.
Olguin added 48 yards on the ground for Pauls Valley and Major 42 yards. Mason Smith had a catch for 29 yards and Chronister had a catch for 7.
Humphrey added in 11 tackles including three pass breakups and a goalline tackle to preserve the win. Perry added 9 tackles.
The Panthers travel to Dickson on Friday night to face the Comets. Dickson is winless on the season in seven tries including four district games.
"Dickson is big, physical and well coached," Raper said. "They run the wing-t that can present problems if you don’t have eye discipline on defense."
