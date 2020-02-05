Paoli headed to state archery finals

Paoli High School has earned an invitation to shoot in the Western Tier 2 State Finals on February 12 at the OKCFairgrounds.
This is Paoli’s first year to compete in archery and overall, they currently ranks 26 out of 216 teams.
Two students have excelled individually. Destry Smith ranks 13th at the high school level and 21st out of 2,384 boys, overall. Morgan Lackey ranks 37th at the high school level and 58th out of 1,601 girls, overall.
In archery, every school competes in the same class and Paoli is looking to win their first state title and claim a national invitation.
Breana Speerbrecher, Abbie Allison, Macey Dehart, Morgan Lackey, Faith Norman, Alexis Speerbrecher, and Gage Walker have maintained at least a 3.75 grade point average and earned the title of Academic Archers.
The next match will be pre-warm ups on Saturday, February 8th in McCloud before heading to state.
Paoli is in Flight 5 and 6 and will shoot at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m..
Other area high schools include Pauls Valley, who is in Flight 1 and 2 and will shoot at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Elmore City-Pernell is in Flight 5 and 6 and will shoot at the same time Paoli does.
Elmore City's Middle school will be shooting in Flight 3 and 4 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Elmore City's Elementary will also be in Flight 3 and 4.
