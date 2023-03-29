The Pauls Valley Panthers jumped back into district play Monday with a road game at Plainview. Junstin Humphrey pitched four and two-thirds innings giving up 8 runs, 2 earned, on seven singles. He struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone but couldn’t get any help defensively in a 10-2 loss to the Indians.
The Indians scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning off three singles and the first of seven errors in the game by the Panther defense.
The Panthers cut the lead half in the top of the second inning. Michael Hammond reached on an error just ahead of the only extra base hit in the game a two run bomb from Elijah Barlow that cut the lead to 4-2.
There were 15 total hits in the game 8 singles by Plainview and six singles and Barlow’s homerun for the Panthers.
Plainview would add three more runs to their total in the third inning off a pair of errors and a three more late in the game for an eight run win.
Barlow finished 2-for-3 in the game with a homerun and two RBI’s. Tanner Perry, Mason Smith, Hammond, Ketch Johnson and Jake Hamilton each had singles.
Pauls Valley host Plainview on Tuesday and will be at Lone Grove on Wednesday for a district double header before participating in the Kingfisher Tournament beginning Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.