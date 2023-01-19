Latta's slow and deliberate offense kept the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers from getting into a rhythm in a 34-29 win in the opening round of the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka Thursday.
Latta jumped out to an early lead in the game and never trailed. They led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter behind four points from Brooklyn Ryan who finished with a game high 15 points. Pauls Valley's only two points came on a play in the lane from Kadence Newsom.
Pauls Valley was never out of the game but each time they closed the gap Latta would responded with a spurt of their own. That's how the game play out over the four quarters.
At one point in the second half Latta had a 9-point advantage. PV was able to close the game down to a point but couldn't get over the hump as Latta pushed the lead back out and held on for a five-point win.
The Lady Panthers leading scorer, Jazmin Nunez, was held scoreless over the opening 24 minutes but exploded for eight points in the final quarter to help PV get close. Isabella Guiterrez and Kyra McCurtain each had five for Pauls Valley. Kylie Idleman and Newsom had four each and Addy Green added 3.
Ryan, who led all scorers with 15, had seven points in the fourth to offset Nunez's eight points. Kelby Parnacher added eight for Latta, Kate Williams six, Jolee Myers and Savannah Senkel two each and Mallory Reeves 1.
Pauls Valley will face Atoka in the consolation semifinals at 1:40 p.m. in Atoka. Latta will take on Idabel at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.
