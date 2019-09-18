Pauls Valley falls to No. 5 Jones

The No. 5 team in Class 2A flexed its muscle in Pauls Valley Friday night. The Jones Longhorns used a balanced attack en route to 466 total yards and a 42-7 win over Pauls Valley.
Jones had 218 yards passing on 20-of-30 and 248 yards rushing on 33 carries. The Jones defense held Pauls Valley to 116 total yards, all of that coming on the ground.
Carson May trigged the Jones offense finishing with 271 total yards, 248 through the air and 53 on the ground.
May had two touchdown passes of 34 and 11 yards. His favorite target was Cadyn Karl who had 7 catches for 80- yards. Tye Tucker had 4 catches for 42 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Reed had 41 yards on three catches with a touchdown.
Korbin Cox was the work horse for the Longhorns with 167 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns. Cox scored on runs on 5, 4, 14 and 4 to lead the way.
Last year in a mudfest, Pauls Valley's Chasen Jolley scored the only touchdown of the game on a 99-yard kickoff return. This year Jolley came within a couple of inches of doing the same thing twice.
Jolley returned the opening kickoff of the second half 73 yards to the Jones 20-yard line before being knocked out of bounds with a touchdown saving tackle. PV took advantage of the situation using five plays to go the 20 yards with Zane Weilenman taking it in from 8 yards out for the touchdown.
Late in the third, Jolley got another chance going up the visitors side out near mid field before being brought down with another touchdown saving tackle. Jolley finished with 133 yards in returns on three returns.
The Pauls Valley offense was led by Derrick White. The senior had 43 yards on 10 carries. Colt Jones added 30 yards on 9 carries, Z. Weilenman 28 yards on 10 carries and Landon Weilenman 22 yards on 7 carries.
Pauls Valley will take this week off as they look to regroup heading into district play. The Panthers will travel to Lone Grove on September 27 to face the Longhorns. Lone Grove is 3-0 on the season under Brad Osteen having defeated Dickson, Davis and Madill.
