Pauls Valley hosts Scripsick Invitational

Over 450 wrestlers from 17 different schools invaded the Panther Gymnasium for the annual Bryan Scripsick Invitational in Pauls Valley over the weekend.
Pauls Valley had 11 medalists in the four divisions including three champions, three runners-up, three third place finishers and two fourth place finishers.
At the end of the day, Pauls Valley had two wrestlers, Cael Copeland (varsity) and Buddy Fitzgerald (junior high) named Most Outstanding Wrestlers of the tournament. Pauls Valley had 35 wrestlers that competed in the two-day tournament.
The junior high Panthers finished in fourth place as a team just one-point away from third.
Hailey Gibbons finished as a runner-up at 80 pounds in the JH Girls division. Kaitlyn Rains finished third and 102 and Avan Butler was fourth at 126.
On the JH boys side, Fitzgerald won the title at 86 pounds. Caden Britt was crowned the champion at 132 pounds. Josh Beam was a runner-up at 112 pounds, Ethan Bradley was a runner-up at 119 pounds, and Mason Barahona finished third at 190 pounds.
On the varsity side, C. Copeland won the title at 106 pounds. Luke Smith was fourth at 215 pounds.
The tournament is named in honor of Corporal Bryan J. Scripsick.
Scripsick was a 2004 graduate of Pauls Valley and a 3-year letterman in football, wrestling, and baseball.
Cpl. Bryan J. Scripsick was one of four Marines killed during a September 6, 2007, attack in Anbar Province, Iraq. Scripsick was just three weeks away from coming home from Iraq when he was killed.
“If you knew Scrip you loved him. He was everything that you would want a young man to be. He represented the best of both Pauls Valley and the nation. We miss him every day. The wresting tournament will forever be named in his honor as well as the Highway 77 bridge north of Pauls Valley.”
