Pauls Valley names new fast-pitch coach

With Stephen Wilkerson taking a full time job with the Pauls Valley Fire Department, the Lady Panthers left the 2019 season looking for a new fast-pitch coach. Wilkerson had 88 wins to his credit over a 5-year span with the Lady Panthers including back-to-back 26 win seasons.
“When we started process of looking for a new coach, a parent came to me and said ‘I don’t care who you hire, or how long it takes I just want someone with a passion for softball,” Athletic Director Kirk Moore said. “We found that person in Macey Hatfield.”
Hatfield was introduced to a bleacher full of parents and players last Thursday at the Wacker Park Sports Complex.
Hatfield has a wealth of softball experience.
“I started playing at 3 1/2 and all the way through junior high and high school,”Hatfield said. “I got a scholarship to play at Seminole State Junior College. I spent a semester there before transferring to the University of Oklahoma where I played for four years.”
Hatfield was born and raised in Garvin County and continues to live in Maysville where she owns and runs Hatfield Softball Academy.
Early in her career, she played for Maysville but transferred to Lindsay for her junior and senior year. She was a two-time All-Conference softball player at Lindsay.
After that semester at Seminole State, Hatfield transferred to the University of Oklahoma where she played in 163 games starting in 74 of those. She was a part of the Sooners back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Hatfield played five different positions while at OU including left field, right field, first base, second base and third base. She finished her D-1 career with a. .283 batting average, a .421 on slugging percentage, a .366 on base percentage and a .972 fielding percentage.
“After college I wanted to open a place down south where any kid that had grown out of little league would have a place to play without having to drive all the way to the city,” Hatfield said.
“I have a passion for softball. When I’m not here I will be giving lessons at my facility. This is what I do for a living.”
Hatfield spent two years at Community Christian School in Norman as head coach before joining the Lady Panthers..
“I want to continue building this program,” Hatfield said. “And grow with it.”
