Jose Fabela had a big game in the paint for Pauls Valley in a very physical game with Atoka in the Wampus Cat Classic Thursday. Fabela scored 16 points to help pace the Panthers to a 74-61 win over the host school Atoka.
Both teams were allowed to play with not many whistles being blown.
The game was back-and-forth early as the two teams tried to get into a rhythm. Three minutes into and trailing 6-4, Pauls Valley finally found that rhythm. Fabela scored six points in a 12-4 run to end the quarter that put the Panthers up for good.
A Luke Beddow 3-pointer and a Chasen Jolley lay-in extended the run to 17-4 giving the Panthers a 10-point lead. Atoka was able to cut the lead down to six midway through the quarter.
Justin Humphrey hit a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 jaunt over a two minute span to push the lead out to 16. The two teams exchanged baskets over the final two minutes as PV held a 39-23 lead at the break.
Atoka's Wyatt Holland scored four quick points to start the second half for the Wampus Cats. Pauls Valley responded with an 11-2 run with Beddow and Fabela both scoring 4 points each as they pushed the lead to 21.
Atoka made a push over the final three minutes and especially in the final minute of the third quarter. Cade Carroll had five points and Talon Bohannon had four in a 15-4 run, seven of those points in the final minute, to cut the Pauls Valley lead to 10, 54-44.
Atoka cut the lead to single digits two minutes into the fourth quarter behind Holland's back-to-back baskets and then down to seven with five minutes remaining in the game.
Pauls Valley got a huge 3-pointer for Luke Hamilton and then match Atoka basket-for-basket until the end as they pulled away for a 13-point win.
Beddow led all scorers with 18 points. Fabela added 16, Hamilton 12, Jolley 9, Humphrey 8, Quincy Jackson 7, Ben Dobbins 2 and Lefty Compton 2.
Holland led the Wampus Cats with 17 points. Carroll added 12, Bohannon 10, Barrett 8, Harrison 8 and McCall, Eaves and Yarbrough with 2 each.
Pauls Valley will face No. 19 Kingston out of Class 3A in the semifinals of the Classic tonight at 8:20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.