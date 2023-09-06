In what ESPN would label a Classic, the Pauls Valley Panthers (#10 in Class 3A) rallied from three scores down in the fourth quarter for a dramatic 33-29 win at Wolf Field in Davis Friday.
Pauls Valley beat Davis for the first time since 2001, having lost five straight games to the Wolves.
“It was a big win against a really good opponent,” head coach Dusty Raper said.
It was a difference of two halves for the Panthers. Davis dominated the first half, finishing with 190 yards rushing and three touchdown runs by Brendan Rawls.
Pauls Valley had 80 yards in total offense in the first half along with two turnovers. Their lone first-half TD was a six-yard connection between Tanner Perry and Jon Grimmett as PV trailed 22-6 at the break.
In the second half, Pauls Valley flipped the script. They finished with over 200 yards in offense with four touchdowns, two of those through the air.
Perry finished with 136 yards passing in the second half with two touchdown passes one to Maddex Prince and the game winning 12-yard TD pass to Jorge Fabela.
The defense stepped up in the second half holding the Wolves to 81 total yards 47 of those coming on a TD pass to Dakota Carter.
“Just tried to light a fire, then our team leaders did a great job getting us back in the game,” Raper said about his halftime speech.
The Panthers would make a huge stop on the Wolves opening drive as Maddex Prince picked off at the PV one-yard-line.
Davis would get pressure up the middle on the Panthers opening snap and tackle quarterback Tanner Perry in the endzone for a safety.
Davis got the ball back off the free kick because of the saferty at the PV 48-yard-line. The Wolves would make quick work of the short field with Brandon Rawls goitn up the middle 31-yards for a touchdown.
After an exchange of punts on the next possessions, Pauls Valley had a drive going but a fumble gave the Wolves the ball back near mid field.
Davis would move down the field but the Panther defense would come up with a fourth down stop at their own 15-yard-line.
Pauls Valley gave the ball right back to Davis as they fumbled on first down and the Wolves gained possession at the PV 15.
Davis powered its way up field and Rawls hit paydirt from a yard out for a 16-0 lead.
Rayne Major would start the Panthers next series with back-to-back runs that carried them across mid field. A Prince run later in the drive gave PV first and goal inside the 10.
Perry would then find Jon Grimmett in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining.
Davis didn’t let off the gas as they moved down the field late in the half. Rawls scored on a 20-yard run with one second remaining in the half for a 22-6 lead.
Pauls Valley opened the second half with the football. A fourth down conversion early kept the drive alive. Perry found Prince with a 53-yard catch and run for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 22-12.
Davis responded quickly as Luke Linville hit Dakota Carter with a 47-yard TD pass as the Wolves opened up a 29-12 lead.
The lead remained at three scores until the that started in the third quarter with a two-yard TD run, cutting the lead to 29-19.
PV’s Nathan Whitaker recovered a deep onside kick at the Davis 28-yard line.
PV moved down the field as Prince hauled in a 16-yard pass. Runs by Perry, Noah Olguin, and Rayne Major gave PV a first down inside the five. Major capped off the drive with a 1-yard TD run that cut the lead to three, 29-26, with six minutes remaining.
The defense gave up a first down but then settled in and forced the Wolves to punt with 2:48 remaining. The Panthers got the ball at the Davis 28-yard line.
A 16-yard pass to Prince got the drive started. PV stuck to the air attack as Perry and Prince hooked up 3 more times in the drive.
The Panthers went to the endzone with a minute to go and Grimmet was interfered with and PV set up shop at the 12-yard line with 50 seconds remaining. PV went to the air again and Fabela hauled in a 12-yard TD pass for a 33-29 lead.
Davis had one last chance, but Grimmett ended the drive picking off a pass to seal the victory.
“Our defense played well after the first few series,” Raper said. “I think the physicality of their offensive line kind of shocked us for a couple of possessions.”
Grimmett led the defensive charge with 14 tackles and an interception. Olguin added 12 tackles, Major 11 and Whitaker 10.
“The offense made way too many mistakes early, but found their rhythm late in the game and were rolling at the right time,” Raper said.
Perry finished 14-of-21 for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 49 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Major finished with 36 yards rushing, Weatherford 14 yards, Fabela 12 and Olguin 8.
Receiving, Prince finished with six catches for 112 yards. Fabela added 4 for 20, Weatherford 3 for 15 and Grimmett 1 for 10.
Pauls Valley moves to 2-0 on the season and will be at home Friday night for homecoming with rival Purcell.
“Purcell has a new coach that brought the flexbone offense with him from Piedmont,” Raper said. “He has done a great job and they are playing really hard. We will have to play well to have a chance to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.