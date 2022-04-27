Pauls Valley rallies past Stratford

The Pauls Valley Panthers defeated Stratford late last week for their sixth win of the season.
Nick Holloway had a big game on the mound for the Panthers. He went the distance going seven inning, giving up five runs on 10 hits. He struck out 13 and walked one in the 6-5 win.
The game went back-and-forth with Stratford grabbing an early 1-0 lead on Jace Fulks home run to left field.
Pauls Valley responded as Jared Turner walk and came around to score on Holloway’s single.
Pauls Valley took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second with two runs. Elijah Barlow singled to start the inning and stole second. With two outs, Turner tripled scoring Barlow and Turner scored on a passed ball for a 3-1 lead.
Stratford fought right back with three runs. Singles by Owens and Chandler put runners on at the corners. Biggs singles scoring Owens and moving Chandler to third. Fulks singles scoring Chandler and Biggs scored on Stevens sacrifice fly to center.
The Bulldogs added a run in the fifth inning. Chandler walked to start the inning and scored on Fulks double for a 5-3 lead.
The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for the win. Back-to-back doubles from Jared Turner and Tanner Perry lead to the first run.
A single by Justin Humphrey scored another run to tie the game at five. Humphrey would come around to score the go ahead run.
Holloway led the Panther offense going 3-for-4. Turner finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Perry, Humphrey, Barlow and Brayden Patchell each had his.
Fulks led the Bulldogs going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run and three RBI.
Pauls Valley hosted Ada Tuesday evening in their final home game. PV will be at Clinton on Thursday in a best of three bi-district series with the Red Tornado. Stratford is at Tishomingo for district on Thursday.
