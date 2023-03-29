The Lady Panther and Panther 6th graders ran at Davis this past week and ran well enough to medal in almost all the events of the day.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers boys and girls had a great day on the track.
In the girls division, the Lady Panthers won several medals.
In the 4 X 800-meter relay relay, the team of Alexus Cates, Sophia Barrios, Betsy Tucker, and Heidi Schroeder finished in first place.
In the 4 X 100-meter relay, the team of Cates, Marissa Cooper, Kamryn Townley, and Jolie Potts finished in first place.
The 4 X 200-meter relay made up of Cooper, Paysle Godfrey, Townley, and Potts finished in third place.
In the 800-meter run, Schroeder finished in first place.
In the 400-meter run, Barrios finished fifth on the day.
In the 200-meter dash, Potts finished third place.
In the 1600-meter run, Schroeder earned her second first place of the day, Savannah Johnson finished in third place and Kaia Bostic finished fifth.
In the 4 X 400-meter relay the team of Cates, ooper, Townley, and Schroeder finished second.
The boys also did well on the day.
The 4 X 800-meter relay team of Kiree Nunez, Holden Mitchell, Max Carson, and Harrison Taylor finished in first place.
The 4 X 200-meter relay team of Brody Solis, Carson, Taylor, and Corbyn Jones finished fourth.
In the 200-meter dash James Samford finished fourth.
The 4 X 400-meter relay team of Holden Mitchell, Solis, Carson, and Taylor finished in first place.
The Panthers also medaled in field events.
In the shot put, Vincent Louis finished first. In the high jump finished fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.