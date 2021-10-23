The No. 2 Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had three girls place in the top 10 leading them to a Class 4A Cross Country Regional Championship at Oklahoma Bible Academy in Enid, Saturday.
The Lady Panthers finished with a score of 57 edging out OCS (66) and Kingfisher (69) for the title.
Pauls Valley's Kenzi Readnour led the squad with a runner-up finish in the regional in a time of 3:54.66, two seconds behind regional champion Madi Surber of Tuttle who finished in 3:52.52.
Isabella Gutierrez finished third in a time of 4:00.90. Keira Readnour was sixth with a time of 4:03.59. Kaylee Clark finished in 18th place with a time of 4:14.62. Kadie Miranda was 28th with a time of 4:27.70 for the top five runners for Pauls Valley.
Kimberly Diaz finished 42nd with a time of 4:40.25 and Harlee Jones was 49th in a time of 4:48.45.
There were 81 runners in the field.
Pauls Valley will now head to Edmond Santa Fe for the state meet on Saturday, October 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.