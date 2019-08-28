There is a lot of excitement around Elmore City-Pernell for the Badgers and second-year coach Larry Lewis.
Nine starters return on both sides of the ball giving ECP hope of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“Practices are going very good,” Lewis said. “We have a lot of players returning with game experience.”
The strength of the Elmore City offense starts up front. Senior Logan Venegas will anchor the offense from his guard position. Sophomores Andrew Sawyer and Bubba Cain, along with Lathan Ferris and Kaleb Smith, all played up front last year in this veteran offensive line.
Davry Amparano returns and will lead the ground game at tailback. The junior had several games around the century mark rushing last year.
Senior Kolby Digby gives the Badgers a good one-two punch in their running game.
Sophomore Tyler Martin gets the nod under center at quarterback. Martin is a dual threat quarterback with good speed and a good arm.
Dyaln Tigert will play a key role in the offense in both the backfield and at receiver. Reece Conner and Dylan Moore will figure into the offense at receiver.
Just like the offense, the Badgers strength on defense will be in the trenches. Sawyer will anchor the defense at defensive end. Digby will be opposite Sawyer with Cain and Venegas plugging up the middle.
The linebacking corp of Amparano, Conner, Bill Brumley and J.W. Barnes is solid and their speed will give opposing teams offense's fits.
Martin, Moore and Tigert in the secondary make the defense solid for coach Lewis.
Boone-Apache is the favorite in district A-4 with Ringling right behind them. The remaining five teams Elmore City-Pernell, Rush Springs, Dibble, Healdton and Walters will be fighting it out for the final two playoff spots.
“We are in a very tough district,” Lewis said. “We will battle to be in playoff contention.”
ECP opens up the season at home Friday night with Wayne before going on the road to Wynnewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.