Prince, Beddow lead PV to win

Mason Prince and Luke Beddow both scored a career high 24 points to lead the Pauls Valley Panthers to a 74-44 win at Bridge Creek this week. The Panthers improved to 4-1 on the season and won their third straight game.
Bridge Creek only led once in the game and that was at 5-3. Prince hit a three and that started a 14-0 run that saw Beddow hit three straight three pointers and score 11 points as PV took control and never looked back. Prince and Beddow scored all 19 first quarter points for the Panthers and combined to score the first 24 Panther points in the game.
Chase Jolley's basketball three minutes into the second half was the first Panther points by someone other than Prince for Beddow. Jolley's basket led to other Panthers scoring as they opened up a 39-23 lead late in the half. Prince scored the final basket of the quarter giving PV a 41-23 half time lead.
Beddow finished the half with 16 points and Prince added 10. Jolley, Luke Hamilton, Justin Humphrey and Jose Fabella all scored in the opening half.
The PV duo got the Panthers going again in the second half. They combined to score the first 11 points of the quarter for PV as the lead grew to 52-27. Prince would have 7 points in a 16-2 run late in the third and into the fourth quarter. The Panther reserves finished up the game as PV went on for a 33-point win.
Beddow and Prince finished with 24 points. Hamilton added 7, Nathan Chronister 4, Jolley 3, Humphrey 3, Ben Dobbins 3, Quincy Jackson 2, Jose Fabella 2, Jack Hamilton 2, Kaiden Compton 2 and Gavin Couch 1.
Pauls Valley has two big games this week as they host Marlow on Tuesday and travel to Purcell on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.