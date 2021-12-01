All 15 players in the Pauls Valley Panther scorebook contributed points in a 78-55 season opening win over Lexington Tuesday night at the Panther Gymnasium.
Pauls Valley fell behind early after Drew Dierking hit a rare 4-point play early in the game. Pauls Valley hit three straight 3-point shots, two by Justin Humphrey and one by Mason Prince giving the Panthers the lead for good. Lexington stayed close in the opening quarter trailing 19-15 at the end of the opening frame.
Pauls Valley started pulling away early in the second quarter as they ripped off 9 straight points, 7 by Mason Price, over a 60-second span for a 28-19 lead. Lexington responded with 8 straight points of their own cutting the lead to five with three minutes left in the half. The Panthers finished out the half with a 9-3 run that gave them a double digit lead at the break, 37-26. Jacob Medina two 3-point baskets sparked the run.
Lexington hit the first shot of the second half and it was all Pauls Valley over the next seven and a half minutes. The Panthers would blow open the game with a 26-5 run in the third quarter opening up a 32-point lead. Mason Prince came up big in the quarter with 9 points including 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Jack Hamilton and Bub Chronister both added four points and seven different players scored in the quarter.
Pauls Valley's bench finished up the game and Lexington came to life with 24 points in the quarter to the Panthers 15 cutting the final to 25-points.
Mason Prince finished with a game high 21 points. He had three 3-point baskets and was 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Humphrey added 13 points for the only other Panther in double figures. Maddex Prince, Chronister, Medina, Cole Campbell and Hamilton all finished with six points each. Johny Grimmett, Deacon Davidson, Karston Rennie, Jackson Coates, Frankie Chen and Dawson Ammons each had two points. Jorbe Fabella and Maverick Ashley both had one point each.
Dierking led Lexington with 16 points.
Pauls Valley will be at Purcell Friday night as they take on the Dragons.
