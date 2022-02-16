The Pauls Valley Panthers jumped out on No. 7 Silo early and didn’t let off until late in a 64-53 win over the Rebels at the Panther Gymnasium Saturday.
Mason Prince had a huge night for the Panthers scoring a season high 30 points. While Silo didn’t have an answer for Mason Prince, the Panthers didn’t have an answer for Silo’s Ethan Wilkerson. The 6-foot-7-inch post player dominated with 32-points, most of those coming in the paint.
Mason Price got the Panthers started with five quick points as the Panthers never trailed in the game. The Rebels cut the lead to 8-6 midway through the period, but the Panthers finished off the quarter with a 10-0 run, five points each from Mason Prince and Justin Humphrey, for an 18-6 lead.
Two minutes into the second quarter, the Rebels cut the lead to single digits. That would be the last time as Mason Prince hit a 3-pointer sparking a 16-7 run to end the half with PV taking a 37-18 lead. Mason Prince had seven points in the run.
Mason Prince continued his hot streak to start the second half. He had 10 third quarter points and helped the Panthers push their lead to 25 points, 56-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Silo got on track to start the fourth quarter scoring a 12-3 run that cut the lead to 16. Humphrey ended the Rebel run with a basket in the lane.
Wilkerson finished out the final three minutes with 10 points as the Rebels cut the final margin to 11.
Kyler Proctor added 13 points for the Rebels, Connor Cordell 5 and Carter Parker 3.
Humphrey added 14 points for the home team. Jon Grimmett had 6 points, Maddex Prince 5, Bub Chronister 5, Cole Campbell 2 and Jack Hamilton 2.
The Panthers will be at Madill on Friday for a district championship matchup with the Wildcats.
