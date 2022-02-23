The last time Pauls Valley won a district championship, they traveled to the southern part of the state and beat Plainview behind 24 points from Breyden Jackson and 18 from Matt Perry.
Friday night, Pauls Valley went south again this time using a 24-point night from Mason Prince in 52-36 win over Madill for their first title since the 2015-16 season.
The Panthers trailed only once in the game 1-0 after an Ezekiel Fuentes free throw for Madill. Pauls Valley’s Mason Price then hit a 3-pointer and the Panthers were on their way to a huge win.
Mason Prince scored six points in the opening quarter and brother Maddex added six more at PV opened up a 12-5 lead.
Mason Prince had 11 points in the second quarter as PV extended their lead to 10 points, 27-17. Mason finished with 17 points in the first half, four 3-pointers.
The Panthers opened the second half with a traditional 3-pointer play by Mason Prince and that sparked an 11-2 run that blew open the game. PV took a 40-23 lead into the final quarter.
Madill tried to make a game of it with a 11-2 run that cut the lead to 10 with just under three minutes remaining. Pauls Valley put the game away from the free throw line and with their defense. PV hit 6-of-8 free throws over the final three minutes and held Madill to only a River Shaw basket for a 16-point win.
After Mason’s 24, Maddex finished with 10 points. Bub Chronister added 9, Johnny Grimmett 5 and Justin Humphrey 4.
Fuentes finished with 15 to lead the Wildcats.
Pauls Valley will now travel to Tuttle to face the Tigers in a regional winners bracket game at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
