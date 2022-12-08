The Pauls Valley Panthers put four quarter together Tuesday night and picked up their first win beating Lexington 47-32 at the Bulldog Gymnasium.
Justin Humphrey and Jon Grimmett provided a spark for the Panthers as they played their first game of the season after sitting out the first two games with injuries. The two combined for 20 points in their initial game but it was Maddex Prince's season high 14 points that paced the Panther offense.
The game was back-and-forth for the opening 17 minutes with 10 lead changes and the game tied on two different occasions.
Pauls Valley grabbed an early lead off baskets by Prince and Jacob Medina. Lexington tied the game at four and then the game with back-and-forth with PV holding a 10-9 lead with just over three minutes left in the quarter. Over the next three minutes the Bulldogs would rattle off a 10-1 behind five points each form Z. Faulkenberry and T. Mixon for a 19-11 lead. Price hit a basket at the buzzer that cut the lead to 19-13.
Lexington's lead grew to 10 early in the second quarter after back-to-back baskets by Olson and Z. Faulkenberry.
Over a 90 second stretch, the Panthers scored 11 straight points behind Price's four points and a 3-pointer by Nathan Chronister. The Bulldogs tied the game at 24 late in the quarter but Brett Alfred scored a basket and then hit a free throw giving PV a 27-24 lead at the break, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Pauls Valley's defense would shine in the second half limiting the Bulldogs to eight total points.
Humphrey scored his first basket of the season hit a long range jumper. He and Grimmett would be the only Panthers to score in the quarter as they combined for all 10 points and a 37-28 lead.
The largest lead of the game would be 15 points as the Panthers finished out the game with six straight points for a 47-32 win.
Z. Faulkenberry finished with a team high 11 points. Mixon added 9, E. Faulkenberry 6, Perry 3, Olson 2 and Dierking 1.
Prince lead all scorers with 14 points. Grimmett came off the bench and chipped in 12, Humphrey added 8, Chronister 4, Alfred 3, Jacob Medina 2 and Jorge Fabela 2.
Pauls Valley will be in action tonight in the Vinita Big Dawg Shootout as they play the host school at 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.