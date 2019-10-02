Paoli came close Friday night but couldn't get over the hump late losing a 36-26 battle with the Webber Falls Warriors.
The two teams battled back-and-forth all night. It was an offense battle in the first half with the Warriors grabbing a 28-18 lead. Defense ruled the game in the second half with both teams scoring only one fourth quarter touchdown each.
Sophomore Rocky Randol had a big game for Paoli with 135 yards rushing on 23 carries and two touchdowns including a 45 yard score. Senior Ian Dunseath had 77 yards on 7 carries with one touchdown, a 42 yarder.
Randol also had 112 yards in kickoff returns that including his third touchdown of the night.
The Pugs will be at Wilson-Henryetta this week to face the 1-4 Tigers. The Tigers are 0-1 in C-4 district play after a 62-0 loss to Sasakwa Friday night.
