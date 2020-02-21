Even though Paoli never led in Thursday's game with Macomb, the Pugs never gave up in a 50-30 loss in an elimination game in Varnum.
Paoli was still within striking distance at the break, but struggled in the second half to get anything to fall. Macomb jumped out 4-0 lead but Paoli then matched them basket for basket throughout the rest of the first quarter.
Macomb held a 16-11 lead at the end of the quarter. Chase Parker had five points to lead the Pugs and Carson Bryant added four points.
Levi Brook's basket early in the second cut the lead to 16-13. Macomb then went on a 9-0 run to open up a double digit lead. Parker had a couple of baskets late in the half to cut the lead back to 10, 27-17.
Macomb came out firing in the second half. A 15-3 run in the quarter that including 10 straight points blew open the game.
Paoli fell behind by 25 early in the fourth quarter. The continued to fight scoring five straight points cutting the lead back to 20.
The teams exchanged baskets late with Macomb coming out on top by 20.
Parker led the way for Paoli with 18 points. Bryant added 6, Brooks 5 and Smith 1.
Nine different Macomb players got into the scoring column with Barry leading the way with 14 and Johnson adding 12.
