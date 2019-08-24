Paoli lost eight really good players to graduation off last year's state quarterfinal team. The Pugs return several goodplayers that have coach Vince Fulks looking at another run into the playoffs.
“The kids are working hard,” Fulks said. “With playing week zero, we have to get through things a little quicker in order to prepare for defending our district title.”
Offensively, the Pugs will stick to the ground much like they have in recent years.
“Our offense is based on the power run game,” Fulks said. “We don't have a ton of plays in our arsenal, we just use the plays we do have in multiple formations to keep the defense guessing.”
Several players return on offense for the Pugs led by junior quarterback Chase Parker.
“Last year he took care of the ball, had limited mistakes, which led to overall team success,” Fulks said. “Looking for him to have a big year.”
Behind Parker, Paoli will have two physical backs in junior Jon Reynolds and senior Ian Dunseath.
“Reynolds is a downhill runner who looks for contact, rather that shying away from it.
“Dunseath uses speed and quickness to his advantage. Great one-two punch in our running game.”
Sophomore Rocky Randol is a dual threat for the Pugs.
“Makes up for lack of size with his speed,” Fulks said. “Bi-threat coming out of the backfield in the passing game as well.”
The Pugs could open up opponents' defense with their passing game. Parker has a good arm and a couple of receivers in Jake Cottrell (senior) and Cody Cunningham (junior).
“Cottrell has great speed and can take the top off of the defense,” he said. “Once he has the ball in his hands, he is a threat to take it to the house.
“Cunningham is a technical route runner. Great vision to find an opening in the defense.”
Up front, the Pugs return a majority of their offensive line with seniors Carson Bryant and Luis Charqueno.
“Bryant is a four-year starter at center. Big physical mauler of a lineman. Finishes his blocks, works levels very well opening up lanes for our backs. Essentially, Byrant is another coach on the field.
“Charqueno is a three-year starter for us. Like Bryant, he is a big physical lineman that works levels well and is dependable.”
The Pug defense took a huge hit over the offseason losing three players that finished with over 100 tackles each.
Paoli's 3-2 defense will look to take advantage of their speed to fly to the football to help compensate for those losses.
Up front, Paoli will look to senior Brisen Tyler and junior Andrew Finley to fill the void in the trenches.
“Tyler is a physical defender with great technique,” Fulks said. “He sets the edge for us defensively.
“Finley has a high motor, is very coachable and does the little things right. Great asset opposite of Tyler.”
Junior J.T. Thompson and sophomore Kash Wigley will be big contributors up front.
“Thompson is very coachable, is sound fundamentally and is a big body to plug the middle,” Fulks said. “Wigley plugs the middle well and sheds blocks to put pressure on the quarterback.”
In the back of the defense, seniors Hayden Boone and Dalen Dodds along with sophomore Gunner Manning will be called up to lead the Pugs.
“Boone is in position regularly and is a great pass defender,” Fulks said. “He's worked extremely hard this summer and we are looking for big things out of him.
“Dodds gives us great length in the secondary. He has the ability to knock down any pass in his area. He has a knack for finding the football.
“Manning sees the field well, has great technique and is in position on every play.”
The defending district champs will have a tough road to repeat as champs. They are predicted third in the district behind highly rated Graham-Dustin and Midway.
The Graham-Dustin Chieftains in only their third year of football, return several starters off last year's district runner up. Senior quarterback Derrick Jennings, who had over 2,100 yards, returns to lead an offense that averaged over 50 points per game.
Midway returns sophomore quarterback, Geral Washington, who helped guide the Chargers to the most wins in seven years.
If Paoli can stay healthy the Pugs should contend for a second district title and third straight appearance in the Class C playoffs.
