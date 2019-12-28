The Paoli Pugs football players picked up some honors recently when the Class C-4 coaches held their district meeting.
One player was named to the 8-Man All-Star Team while two others were named alternate.
Carson Bryant was named to the 8-Man All-Star Team as an offensive lineman. Ian Dunseath was named as an alternate at running back and defensive line and Luis Charqueno at offensive line.
For the second straight year, Bryant was named as the Offensive Lineman of the Year in the district.
Two players earned First Team All-District honors. Bryant was also named first team center and Charqueno was named first team guard.
Earning second team honors on offense were: Chase Parker, quarterback; Andrew Finley, guard; Destry Smith, wide receiver; Rocky Randol, running back; and Jake Cottrell, utility.
On defense, Hayden Boone was the lone first team honorary being named first team defensive back.
Dunseath was named to the second team defense at end and Cody Cunningham was named second team defensive back.
Congratulations to all the Pug players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.