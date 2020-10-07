Pugs rally from 22-0 deficit for second half win

The Paoli Pugs erased a 22-0 third quarter deficit by outscoring Thackerville 46-6 over the final 22 minutes for a huge C-2 District win.
Paoli trailed 16-0 at halftime and 22-0 after the Wildcats first possession of the third quarter. The Pugs got rolling after that scoring a 46-28 win, their first of the season.
The Pugs offense finished with 433 yards on the night. They were pretty balanced play wise with 29 rushes for 281 yards and 26 passes for 152 yards.
Rocky Randol led the offensive charge with 223 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. He also had another 27 yards receiving to finish with 250 total yards.
Chase Parker was 13-of-26 for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 55 yards on the ground pushing his total to 207 total yards.
Cody Cunningham had two catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Gunner Manning had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown and had three yards rushing.
The defense forced four turnovers on the night. Randol led the defensive charge with 14 tackles. Henry Snell finished with 12 tackles. C. Parker had nine tackles and two fumble recoveries. Manning had six tackles and two interceptions. JayQuan Simmons finished with seven tackles, Cunningham, Andrew Finley and Kaleb Brown had five tackles each.
The Pugs will be celebrating homecoming this week as they host the Ryan Cowboys. Ryan is 0-5 on the season after a 64-14 loss to Mt. View-Gotebo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.