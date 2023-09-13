The Paoli Pugs improved to 2-0 on the season after a 68-22 win at Bray-Doyle on Friday.
The 68 points was the highest point total for the Pugs since a 74-28 win over Allen in 2012.
The Pug offense ran all over the Bray defense to the tune of 601 total yards and nine touchdowns. Paoli had 513 yards rushing on 42 carries and Scotty Garrett was 6-of-7 passing for 88 yards.
It was the Kaleb Brown show in the Pug rushing attack. Brown finished with 261 yards on 17 carries and touchdown runs of 10, 24 and 32 yards. His longest run of the day being 78 yards. He also added two catches for 26 yards.
Conner Boone also eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 109 yards rushing on five carries and a TD run of 26 yards and had one catch for 51 yards. Garrett had 86 yards rushing with TD runs of 3 and 12 to go along with his passing yards.
Xylan Wallace had seven carries for 33 yards and touchdown runs of 4 and 5 yards. Ely Miller had two carries for 23 yards with an 11-yard TD run and Kash Brown had one carry for 1 yard.
Chaz Pearson added two catches for 11 yards.
Defensively, Garrett paced the way for the Pugs with 19 tackles. He had four tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Kaleb Brown had 15 tackles, five coming behind the line of scrimmage and one force fumble.
Boone had 14 tackles, two forced fumbles and two recoveries. Jett Underwood finished with 10 tackles, four behind the line of scrimmage and two sacks. Kash Brown had two tackles and a 48-yard scoop and score.
Wallace added 7 tackles, Kaden Deatherage 4, Jordan Watson 4, Jacob Rager 6, Miller 2, Skylar Weatherford 1 and Pearson 1.
The Pugs return home Friday to face the 2-1 Weleetka Outlaws. Kick-off of the non-district game is slated for 7 p.m. at Pug Field.
