The Pauls Valley Panthers and Lady Panthers opened the 2020-21 home portion of their schedule with rival Purcell last Friday night. The two schools fought hard through two games with each town posting a win.
Pauls Valley 56, Purcell 50
Chesney Dudley scored a game high 17 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Lady Panthers to the win. Dudley helped hold off a late rally by Purcell with a pair of three pointers and three free throws in the final four minutes of the game.
The Lady Panthers didn't get off to the start they wanted as Purcell jumped out with eight straight points behind five points from Leslie Thompson. Sebriana Harper got PV on the board two minutes into the game with a three-pointer and slowly chipped away at the lead trailing 13-10 at the end of the quarter.
Back-to-back three-pointers by Dudley to start the second quarter gave the Lady Panthers their first lead of the game. That sparked a 15-5 run as PV opened up a 25-18 lead late in the half. Purcell rallied late cutting the halftime lead to 26-22.
After a pair of Jazmin Nunez three-pointers early in the second half, Pauls Valley lead was six. Purcell went on a 10-2 run over a three minute stretch late in the third grabbing their first lead since the early in the second quarter.
Emerald Veales and Harper each hit baskets late in the quarter to give the Lady Panthers a 40-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
Those two baskets along with 5-of-7 free throw shooting pushed the PV lead to five early in the fourth quarter behind a 9-2 run.
Purcell wouldn't go away as they cut the PV lead to 48-45 at the three minute mark of the fourth. Dudley's three-pointer at the two minute mark gave PV some breathing room. PV hit 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute to hold off the Lady Dragons.
Dudley led all scorers with 17 points. Nunez, Veales and Harper each had 8, Jade Potts 6, Reece Reed 4 and Kylie Idleman and Harlee Jones 3 each.
Emily Madden led the Lady Dragons with 16 points. KK Eck and Thompson had 7 each, Cora Keith 6, Lauren Holmes and Jaiden Avila 3 each and Yoselin Estrada 2.
Pauls Valley hosted Bridge Creek last night and will open up play in the Community Christian Tournament on Thursday as they face El Reno JV at 10 a.m.
Purcell 70, Pauls Valley 68
The Panthers rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to tie the game but a pair of Mojo Browning free throws less than 10 seconds remaining pushed the Dragons to the two-point win.
The game went back-and-forth over the opening 14 minutes of the game with the game being tied five times and nine different lead changes. On the ninth lead change, Browning hit a three-pointer sparking an 11-0 run over the final two minutes of the half for a 41-32 lead.
The Dragon run was extended to 14-0 on a Browning traditional three-point play to start the second half. PV cut the lead to eight late in the quarter but Purcell's Nate Willis threw up a prayer at the buzzer from 25-feet out that banked in as he was falling to the ground for a 58-47 lead heading into the fourth.
The Panthers never gave up as the fought back in the fourth quarter. Trailing by 11 with six minutes to go, Luke Beddow hit five points in a 6-0 run that cut the lead to five. After a pair of Browning free throws, PV had a 6-1 run that was capped by a Beddow three-pointer that banked in cutting the lead to a basket with 1:20 remaining.
Willis hit a short jumper to extend the lead back out to four but a Mason Prince three pointer from the corner cut the lead to one with 47 seconds remaining. PV had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line seven seconds later but missed a pair.
Browning pushed the lead up to two with a free throw with 35 seconds remaining. Beddow answered with at the 25 second mark with a pair of free throws tying the game at 68.
Purcell pushed the ball back down the court and was looking for the final shot when PV was whistled for a foul. Browning sank two free throws for the lead and PV couldn't answer falling by a basket.
Beddow finished with a game high 26 points including 12 in the fourth quarter for the Panthers. Prince added 19, Chasen Jolley 12, Deacon Davidson 6 and Jose Fabela 3.
Willis led the Dragons with 24 points. Browning added 23, Jorge Sotelo 13, Lincoln Eubanks 5, Gammy Solis and Misael Duque 3 each.
Pauls Valley hosted Bridge Creek last night and will start the Community Christian Tournament on Thursday as the face Noble at 11:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.