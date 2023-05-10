The Oklahoma Chapter for NFL Retired Players Association selected Pauls Valley Athletics to receive one of their $2,500 grants this year.
Athletic Director Gary Chafin attend the Draft Party at the Hard Rock Casino to accept the check on behalf of the athletic department
Pauls Valley was one of 14 schools to receive a grant this year. Other schools include: Beggs, Berryhill, Tulsa Central, OKC Douglas, El Reno, Keys, Tulsa McLain, Miami, Oklahoma Union, Tulsa Rogers, Putnam City and Spiro. Panther alum Terry Peters helped fill out the application prior to the event and then introduced Chaffin around at the ceremony.

