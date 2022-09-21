PV cheer finishes as 4A regional runner -up

The Panther Competition Cheer Squad was in competition this week at the OSSAA Class 4A Regional this weekend in Chickasha. The Lady Panthers competed against nine other teams in Region 1 which is always one of the most competitive cheer regionals in the state.
The Panthers were able to overcome some in routine challenges to finish as the Region 1 Runner-Up. That positions the Panthers well as they go to the State Cheer Competition next weekend at Tulsa Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Cheerleaders would like to thank those friends and family that showed up at Chickasha and supported them at regionals and we hope to see more faces make the trip to Tulsa next weekend as the Panthers compete to bring home the State Championship!
