PV duo competes at state

Pauls Valley’s Anna Hamilton and Laney English competed in the Class 4A #1 Doubles State Tournament at the OKC Tennis Center this past week.
The Pauls Valley duo played some tough competition competing against the top private and public schools in the state. Pauls Valley played private school Riverfield Country Day School (Tulsa) in the opening round losing 6-0, 6-1. Riverfield finished third in the tournament.
The bounced back after that beating Nowata 6-2, 6-2 to advanced in the consolation bracket to the round of eight.
Their season came to an end as they faced another private school losing a 6-2, 6-2 battle to Lincoln Christian, who went on to finish as the consolation champ.
Hamilton and English had finished third at their regional and advanced to state.
