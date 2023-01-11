PV falls in OT

Pauls Valley got off to a great start against the No. 6 team in Class 3A, Crooked Oak, in the third place game Saturday in the Charles K. Heatly Invitational, but couldn’t hold on late in an 81-70 overtime loss.
Jacob Medina hit three 3-pointers and Nathan Chronister hit two 3-pointers as PV jumped out to a 19-5 advantage midway through the first quarter. In a game or runs, the Ruf-Nex rebouded with an 8-2 run cutting the lead to 21-13 at the end of the quarter.
Crooked open opened the second quarter with four straight points for a 12-2 run before Pauls Valley’s Maddex Prince hit back-to-back runners in the lane. A late run in the half by Crooked tied the game at 27 and PV surrendered the lead with under a minute left. Medina drained a 3-pointer to give PV back the lead by the Ruf-Nex finished out the half with three free throws and a 32-30 lead.
The game went back-and-forth to start an up-and-down second half. Crooked Oak grabbed the early only to see PV come back and retake the lead. The Ruf-Nex made the final run of the third quarter opening up a 51-47 lead.
PV got some easy baskets to start the fourth off pin-point passing as the took the lead. Crooked Oak turned up the perssure forcing four striaght turnovers allowing the Ruf-Nex to regain the lead.
The Panthers had a chance to put the game away in regulation from the free throw line but couldn’t connect as the game went into overtime tied at 64.
It was all Crooked Oak in the extra session as they outscored PV 17-6 for an 81-70 win.
Medina paced the Panthers with seven 3-pointers and 21 points. Prince added 13, Chronister 12, Justin Humphrey 8, Jon Grimmett 8, Jack Hamilton 4 and Jorge Fabela 4. Humphrey was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Tymier Adkins-Freeman led all scorers with 41 points, including 11 in overtime for Crooked Oak.
Pauls Valley traveled to Davis on Tuesday to faces the Lady Wolves. They will be back in action on Friday in Pauls Valley as they host rival Lindsay.
