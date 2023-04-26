The 2023 Canadian Valley Conference Track Meet came down to the final event on the girls side. With only a points separating Pauls Valley and Washington whichever team finished higher in the 1600-meter relay would win the meet.
The Lady Panthers finished two seconds ahead (4:19.72 to 4:21.65) of Washington in the race giving them the gold in both the event and the meet. This was the second year in a row that the Lady Panthers have won the conference edging Washington 144 to 138.
All Lady Panther Relays all had good days on the newly refurbished Pauls Valley track.
The 400-meter relay team finished in third behind Washington and Purcell with a time of 53.19. The Lady Panther 800-meter relay team finished in fifth place in a time of 1:54.93. The Lady Panther 3200-meter relay team finished 1st in a time of 10:04.89.
In the individual running events, the Lady Panthers had several place at the CVC. In the 100-meter dash, Addy Green finished third with a time of 13.47, finishing behind runners from Lindsay and Davis.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Panther freshman Gracy Manning, finished third with a time of 52.56.
Isabella Gutierrez went under sixty seconds in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.77 to win the event for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers went 1-2-3 in the 800-meter run. Gutierrez won the event with a time of 2:22.21. Kenzi Readnour was second in a time of 2:28.59. Keira Readnour finished third with a time of 2:31.03.
The Lady Panthers also went 1-2 in the 1600-meter run with Kenzi Readnour winning the event in a time of 5:25.31 and Keira Readnour, finishing second with a time of 5:31.85. In the 3200-meter run, senior Kim Diaz finished in third with a time of 14:17.84.
In the field events, two Lady Panthers brought home hardware from the meet. Junior Madison Brewer won the conference championship in the long jump with a leap of 15’6.5”.
Hannah Raper finished second in the shot put with a throw of 33’8”.
The Lady Panthers claimed their third meet championship in the inaugural Woody Bearden Invitational held on Thompson Field in Pauls Valley.
The Lady Panthers continued their string of scoring 100+ team points in this meet as well making it every meet in the regular season this year.
The relays continued their success. In the 400-meter relay, the Lady Panthers finished fourth in a time of 53.42.
In the 800-meter relay the Lady Panthers finished third in the meet in a time of 1:54.12.
The 3200-meter relay continued to shine as they have all year running a dominant time of 9:55.50 and finishing first. The time represents the fastest time in the state for Class 4A up to this date in the season beating the previous best ran by Weatherford by almost two full seconds.
Pauls Valley ran a 4:18.93 to win the 1600-meter relay. The Lady Panthers were not pushed in the event and won by over eight seconds over Kingston.
In the individual races, several members brought home strong finishes in the meet.
In the 3200-meter run the Lady Panthers went 1-2 with Kenzi Readnour finishing first in a time of 11:39.42 and Keira Readnour finishing second in a time of 12:06.13. The pair have two of the four fastest times in the state in the event and have finished 1-2 in almost every meet.
In the 800-meter run, Ella Miller finished second in a time of 2:43 and Abbie Deviney finished third in a time of 2:48.64.
Manning won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 52.18.
The Lady Panthers had three of the top 6 in the 1600-meter run with Isabella Gutierrez finishing first in a time of 5:23.72. Ella Miller finished third with a time of 6:15.76 and Kim Diaz finished in fifth with a time of 6:28.10.
Going into the 1600-meter, Gutierrez had the second fastest time in the state and her finish in the Woody Bearden represented a three second improvement over that time.
In the field events, PV continued their strong performances in the long jump and shot put as well as adding medals in the discus to this meet.
In the long jump, junior Madison Brewer brought home third with a jump of 14’6. Sophomore Hannah Raper won the shot put with a throw of 34’4.5. Raper finished second in the discus with a throw of 86’3”.
The Lady Panthers finished 17 points ahead of Class 5A Noble and 46 points ahead of Class 5A Harrah who finished third in the meet. The Lady Panthers will now change their focus to the Class 4A Regional to be held next week at Madill.
