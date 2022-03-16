The Pauls Valley Municipal Golf Course played host to a Thunderbird Golf Event for junior golfers on Monday.
Thirty-two total golfers participated in the event including Pauls Valley golfers Averyl Bell, Gavin Crouch, Karston Rennie, Jack Patton, Avri Crouch, Dawson Ammons, Blaise Mantooth, and Crason East.
Tanner and Emily Dupree are the founders and operators of the Thunderbird Golf Events.
Top three finishers in each division were:
(18-15 BOYS)
1st Jace Chaney - 77 - Plainview High School
2nd Karston Rennie - 79 - Pauls Valley AthleticClub
3rd Zane White - 83 - Durant Public Schools
(18-15 GIRLS)
1st Chloe Henderson - 81 - Durant Public Schools
2nd Averly Bell - 84 - Pauls Valley Athletic Club
3rd Mai Ueno - 87 - Denison High School
(14-11 BOYS)
1st Hagen Sallee - 43 - Tishomingo Middle School
2nd Cooper Johnson - 44 - Silo Middle School
3rd Jack Patton - 45 - Pauls Valley Athletic Club
(14-11 GIRLS)
1st Avri Crouch - 52 - Pauls Valley Athletic Club
2nd Annie Miller - 54 - Durant Public Schools
3rd Tahlor Estep - 55 - Tishomingo Middle School
(10 & UNDER CO-ED)
1st Elliot Henderson - 43 - Victory Life Academy Durant
2nd Connor Blakley - 50 - Parkland Elementary School - Yukon
3rd Lilia Dupree - 57 - Tishomingo Elementary School
