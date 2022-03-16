The Pauls Valley Municipal Golf Course played host to a Thunderbird Golf Event for junior golfers on Monday. 

Thirty-two total golfers participated in the event including Pauls Valley golfers Averyl Bell, Gavin Crouch, Karston Rennie, Jack Patton, Avri Crouch, Dawson Ammons, Blaise Mantooth, and Crason East. 

Tanner and Emily Dupree are the founders and operators of the Thunderbird Golf Events.

Top three finishers in each division were:

(18-15 BOYS)

1st Jace Chaney - 77 - Plainview High School

2nd Karston Rennie - 79 - Pauls Valley AthleticClub

3rd Zane White - 83 - Durant Public Schools

(18-15 GIRLS)

1st Chloe Henderson - 81 - Durant Public Schools

2nd Averly Bell - 84 - Pauls Valley Athletic Club

3rd Mai Ueno - 87 - Denison High School

(14-11 BOYS)

1st Hagen Sallee - 43 - Tishomingo Middle School

2nd Cooper Johnson - 44 - Silo Middle School

3rd Jack Patton - 45 - Pauls Valley Athletic Club

(14-11 GIRLS)

1st Avri Crouch - 52 - Pauls Valley Athletic Club

2nd Annie Miller - 54 - Durant Public Schools

3rd Tahlor Estep - 55 - Tishomingo Middle School

(10 & UNDER CO-ED)

1st Elliot Henderson - 43 - Victory Life Academy Durant

2nd Connor Blakley - 50 - Parkland Elementary School - Yukon

3rd Lilia Dupree - 57 - Tishomingo Elementary School

