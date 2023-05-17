Over 180 Panther athletes were recognized during the 2022-23 Pauls Valley All-Sports Banquet
All of the underclassmen received their varsity letters for their respective sports. The coaches recapped their seasons and recognized different players in each sport for their accomplishments.
The seniors were then honored with the special awards and scholarships.
Special scholarships and awards were:
Shumate-Sacra Panther Pride Memorial Scholarship – Kylie Idleman Chrisitain Lara
Jeremy Harrel Award – Maveric Ashley and Kadence Newsom
All-Sports Homecoming Queen – Jazmin Nunez
4-year 3-sport letterman – Nathan Chronister and Justin Humphrey
Outstanding Senior Athletes – Caitlin Hagood and Justin Humphrey
Montel Berry Award – Elijah Barlow
Jamie Dillard Memorial Scholarship – Cristian Meave
Boots Holder Memorial Award – Kimberly Diaz and Nathan Chronister
Bryan Scripsick Memorial Scholarshiop – Tori Brooks
Gary Readnour Memorial Scholarship – Parker Green
Jeff Davis Memorial Scholarship – Nathan Chronister
Jack Dallas Grimmett Memorial Scholarship – Justin Humphrey, Nathan Chronister, Kimberly Diaz and Caitlin Hagood.
