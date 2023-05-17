Over 180 Panther athletes were recognized during the 2022-23 Pauls Valley All-Sports Banquet

All of the underclassmen received their varsity letters for their respective sports. The coaches recapped their seasons and recognized different players in each sport for their accomplishments.

The seniors were then honored with the special awards and scholarships.

Special scholarships and awards were:

Shumate-Sacra Panther Pride Memorial Scholarship – Kylie Idleman Chrisitain Lara

Jeremy Harrel Award – Maveric Ashley and Kadence Newsom

All-Sports Homecoming Queen – Jazmin Nunez

4-year 3-sport letterman – Nathan Chronister and Justin Humphrey

Outstanding Senior Athletes – Caitlin Hagood and Justin Humphrey

Montel Berry Award – Elijah Barlow

Jamie Dillard Memorial Scholarship – Cristian Meave

Boots Holder Memorial Award – Kimberly Diaz and Nathan Chronister

Bryan Scripsick Memorial Scholarshiop – Tori Brooks

Gary Readnour Memorial Scholarship – Parker Green

Jeff Davis Memorial Scholarship – Nathan Chronister

Jack Dallas Grimmett Memorial Scholarship – Justin Humphrey, Nathan Chronister, Kimberly Diaz and Caitlin Hagood.

