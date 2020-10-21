PV JH Lady Panthers finish cross country season at All-Star meet

The Pauls Valley Junior High Lady Panthers finished their cross country season at the Class 4A Junior High All-Star meet in Chickasha.
The Lady Panthers captured the Class 4A Championship at the meet. PV finished with 47 points, 9 points ahead of Madill and 27 points ahead of Plainview.
Pauls Valley had four girls place in the top 10 with three of those in the top 5 in the 2400 meter run.
Keira Readnour captured second place in the meet in a time of 6:07.05. Her sister Kenzi Readnour finished third in a time of 6:07.35. Isabella Gutierrez was fourth in a time of 6:15.60. Ella Miller was eighth in a time of 6:29.64. Ellason Rennie was 30th in a time of 7:02.28.
Other runner for Pauls Valley were Isabella Hicks with a time of 7:17.60 and Katie Barahona in 7:18.89
Allyson Webb of Madill was the overall winner in a time of 5:49.10.
Pauls Valley has had a great season finishing in the top 3 of every meet they ran in. They were champions in three of those meets.
Here is a run down of the season:
The Lady Panthers were crowned the Arbuckle Conference champs early in the season. They finished with 31 points, 12 ahead of second place Washington. Keira Readnour, Kenzie Readnour and Isabella Gutierrez finished first, second and third in the meet. Jakyriah Field was 11th, and Katie Barahona 14th.
Pauls Valley was third in the Tiger Chase at East Central University with 46 points. Plainview won the event with 45 points and Madill was second with 46 points. Keira Radnour was second, Kenzi Readnour was third, Isabella Gutierrez fourth, Jakyriah Fields 17th, Katie Barahona 20th, Isabell Hicks 24th and Ellason Rennie 25th.
The Lady Panthers captured the title at the Anadrarko meet with 24 points. Washington was second with 43 and Anadarko third with 103. Keira Radnour won first place. Kenzi Readnour was second, Isabella Gutierrez third and Ella Miller ninth. Ellason Rennie was 12th, Isabelle Hicks 16th, Jakyriah Field 17th and Katie Barahona 19th in the 88 runner field.
Pauls Valley won the Velma Meet with 33 points, five ahead of Madill.
Allyson Webb of Madill won the meet. Pauls Valley’s Keira Radnour was second, Kenzie Readnour was third and Iasbella Gutierrez fourth. Ella Miller finished in 10th place, Ella Rennie was 14 and Katie Barahona was 23rd in the 87 runner field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.