PV netters participate in Ardmore Tournament

Pauls Valley Panther Tennis took over 25 players to Ardmore on June 25 to compete in the Ardmore Summer Open Tennis Tournament.
PV participants included current coaches, former and current high school players, current junior high players, as well as a few parents, ranging in age from 11-68.
The morning session pitted Men’s and Women’s Doubles teams playing against each other in one adult bracket, one high school bracket, and one junior high bracket.
Wyatt Cummings and Matthew Tice made it to the finals of the Adult Bracket, falling to a couple of recent Ardmore Alums.
Cummings and Tice were three-time Number 1 Doubles State Placers, and clearly remain a formidable doubles team.
Cummings is set to join Norman High School as a teacher and coach, and it is exciting to continue to see him on the tennis circuit and what he will be able to do with their program. Wyatt is the second former Panther to lead the Tiger Program (Ryan Rennie, 2001-2006).
Tice, an all-stater, has served us as a private instructor and coach since his graduation, and Pauls Valley is lucky to have him.
Additional adult participants were Coach Mark Green and Josh Tice (3rd), Nate Pool and Ryan Rennie (5th), Scott Coates and Matt Hamilton (6th), and Dillon Choate and Larry Blevins (7th).
Jack Hamilton and Isaac Green won the High School Bracket, beating Jackson Coates and Christian Meave in the finals.
Hamilton was a Number 1 Doubles State Qualifier this past season, and Green played Junior High Number 1 Singles.
Coates was a State Qualifier at Number 2 Singles last year, while Meave was 4th at Number 2 Doubles.
Additional participants and their places included Paislye Ashley and Rachel Hamilton (3rd), Marley Rennie and Rhylee Tucker (6th), and Anna Hamilton (11th Grade, two-time State Qualifier) and Neveah Nunez (7th).
Cooper Maness (8th Grade) and Zack Beddow (7th Grade) beat Eva and Libby Patton (6th Grade) in the finals of the Junior High Bracket. Paysle Godfrey (6th Grade) and Taylor Hodges (7th Grade) finished 4th.
Eighth Graders Paisyle Ashley, Rachel Hamilton, and Marley Rennie competed in the High School Bracket, but join this group to form an exciting group of junior high players next season.
The evening session was Mixed Doubles, with all participants being from PV, and all of the teams placed in one bracket.
Marley and Ryan Rennie beat Nate and Kelly Pool in the finals.
Matt and Rachel Hamilton, Isaac and Paysle Godfrey, Brandy and Matthew Tice, Coach Green and Crissy Rennie, Jack and Neveah, Jackson and Taylor, Anna and Christian, Ava and Lauren Patton, Cooper and Rhylee, and Libby and Zack were the other teams and order of finish for Mixed Doubles.
Larry Blevins won the oldest player award for the second year in a row, and we look forward to many more.
This is the second year in a row that Pauls Valley Panther Tennis has been a majority of the participants in the Ardmore Summer Open.
Thank you to our players, parents, and coaches for making this happen.
