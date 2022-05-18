After shooting a 355 in round two of the Class 3A State Golf Tournament, Pauls Valley rebounded to finish seventh in the meet with a 1021.
The Panthers were in fifth place after the first 18 holes with a 329, one stroke behind Lone Grove and Plainview. During the second round, PV fell apart shooting a 355 and falling back in the standings. The Panthers finsihed strong with a 337 pushing them to a seventh place finish in the meet.
Christian Heritage was crowned the state champ with a 905. OCS was second with a 917 followed by Lone Grove at 965, Crossing Christian at 971, Plainview at 982 and Lincoln Christian at 1008.
Karston Rennie finished in 21st place with a 242. Gavin Couch was 32nd with a 252, Parker Green 44th at 265, Nathan Chronister 46th with a 267 and Maveric Ashley 49th with a 273. Ryder Cowan of OCS won the individual medalist race with a 203. Bryan Polhill, OCS, was second with a 208, Christian Johnson, Christian Heritage, Gavin Watson, Christian Heritage, and Collin Bond, CCS, finished tied for third with a 220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.