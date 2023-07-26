Pauls Valley was well represented on Monday when the annual All-State Games teed off with golf at Cherokee Hills in Catoosa.
Nathan Chronister was a part of the West boys squad that beat the East 15-9. Averyl Bell was a part of the West girls squad that beat the East 16-8.
On the boys side, Baylor Bostick and Caden Stevens of the West shot a low score of 66 tying Cale VanBrunt and Cooper Hardison from the East. Josie Clevenger and Emma Fields both shot 67 for low scores to lead the East girls.
•••••
Pauls Valley football coach Wakely Bergner was named to the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association inaugural “35 under 35” class, honoring a group of rising leaders.
Oklahoma high school head football coaches nominated staff members under the age of 35. A group for the 35 under 35 program, and OFBCA executive board, reviewed the applications. The organization created the 35 under 35 initiative “to identify and develop future leaders in our profession.”
Thirty-three coaches were honored in the first year. They are: Adam Castro, Elgin; Andrew Gray, Collinsville; Austin Maly, Edmond Santa Fe; Caden MacNeill, Edmond Santa Fe; Caleb Collins, Norman North; Casey Goad, Woodland; Chandler Rhodes, Mustang; Colin Watford, Anadarko; Colton Strickland, Mustang; Demontre Hurst, Edmond Santa Fe; Denton Miller, Jones; Grant Haynes, Jones; Greg McCalister, Millwood; Howard Scarborough, Tulsa Union; Jake Hayes, Deer Creek; Jeremy Harris, Mustang; John Boogaard, Edmond North; John Dexter, Claremore; Kelby Self, Stigler; Matt Truelove, Mount St. Mary; Matthew Fuller, Newkirk; Nick Henderson, Millwood; Rocky Moore, Norman North; Ryan Nolan, Fort Gibson; Sam Powers, Mangum; Seth Burgess, Owasso; Shane McKinzie, Bristow; Shawn McClellan, Durant; Tanner Thompson, Cache; Taylor Geddis, Norman North; Tyler Blizzard, Owasso Rejoice Christian; Tyler Hughes, Pawhuska; and Wakley Bergner, Pauls Valley.
•••••
Former three-sport star and current Coffeyville Community College player Justin Humphrey will compete in Friday’s All-State Football game in Shawnee.
Justin is the 37th All-State Football Selection from Pauls Valley in its history.
Humphrey will suit up for the West Squad as they tangle with the East at the Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pre-game festivities starting at 6:15 p.m.
Panther head football coach Dusty Raper is an assistant for the West squad.
