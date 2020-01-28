PV runs past Atoka for third

The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers ran past the Atoka in the Wampus Cat Classic on Saturday capturing third place in the tournament.
A 17-1 run to open the game was all the Lady Panthers need as they cruised to a 49-19 win. Jazmin Nunez scored a game high 13 points in leading Pauls Valley to their ninth win of the season.
Nunez and Anna Herd both had four points each in the initial run that blew open the game early. Six different girls scored in the opening quarter.
The game slowed down significantly in the second quarter with the two team combining for 13 total points. Atoka was able to trim a single point off the Lady Panther lead as they took a 23-8 lead at the break.
Nunez caught fire again to start the second half of play. The freshman guard hit a 3-pointer on her way to 7 third quarter points as PV extended their lead to 41-15. Katlyn Davenport had 4 points and Chesney Dudley added three as five different girls scored in the quarter.
The Pauls Valley bench players finished out the game scoring 8 fourth quarter points. Lana Rodriguez and Chloe Flinn both hit 3-pointers in the quarter pushing the final margin to 30.
Nunez led the way with 13 points. Davenport added 8, Madison Delaplain 6, Dudley 5, Emerald Veales 5, Herd 4, Rodriguez 3, Harper 3, Flinn 3, and Harlee Jones 2.
Harkey led the Wampus Cats with 7 points. Write added 5, Vanderburg 2, Adam 2, Burkhalter 2 and Moore 1.
Pauls Valley was back in conference action on Tuesday as they hosted Bridge Creek. They will be home again on Friday as they host rival Purcell.
