The Pauls Valley defense shined in its season opener with Lindsay in the ‘Battle on 19’ series sponsored by Jason Birdwell and State Farm. The Panthers held the Leopards to 146 yards total yards in a 38-16 win.
The Leopards had 67 yards in their first drive and 56 in their final drive to account for a majority of their yardage. Broty Ramming had 127 yards in total offense, including 80 yards passing on 7 completions.
Pauls Valley finished with 430 yards, 301 on the ground and 129 passing. Quarterback Tanner Perry was 10-of-13 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns and finished with 177 total yards and three total TDs. Rayne Major finished with 94 yards rushing and a TD, Noah Olguin had 79 yards, Maddex Prince 31 yards rushing and 51 receiving with two touchdowns and Jorge Fabela 16 yards rushing and 42 receiving with a touchdown.
Pauls Valley will be on the road Friday as they travel to Davis to face the tradition rich Wolves. Lindsay will be back on the road as they travel to Dibble to face the Demons
