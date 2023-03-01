The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers picked up a big win at McLoud on Thursday in a regional consolation game with McLoud but couldn’t survive a trip out west on Friday dropping a decision to Elk City in Weatherford.
A basket by Kyra McCurtain and a 3-pointer by Jazmin Nunez got the game going on Thursday against McLoud. Those five points were the start of a 13-3 run in the first quarter and the Lady Panthers never trailed in a 47-33 win.
McLoud was able to chip away at the early double-digit deficit. A 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter by Johnson sparked a 9-2 run that cut the lead to three with just over three minutes remaining in the half. Pauls Valley responded with seven straight points before five straight by McLoud including a buzzer beater by Johnson for a second straight quarter that cut the lead to 22-17.
The Lady Panthers put the game away with a big start the to second half. Isabella Gutierrez had five points in a 14-5 run to start the second half that gave PV a 14-point lead.
A 3-pointer by McCurtain to start the fourth extended the run to 17-5 giving PV their largest lead of the game at 17 points. The two teams exchanged baskets and free throws over the final six minutes with McLoud cutting the final margin to 14 points.
McCurtain led the way with 14, Gutierrez added 11, Nunez 8, Jaylye Stokes 6, Hannah Raper 3, Laney English 2, Garcie Ammons 2 and Idleman 1. Johnson led McLoud with 12.
At Weatherford on Friday, The Lady Panthers got off to a great start against Elk City as they held a 14-12 lead after the opening quarter. It was all down hill from there for the Lady Panther offense as they would only score nine points over the final 24 minutes in a 51-21 loss.
Nunez finished with a team high 10 points for the Lady Panthers. McCurtain added 4, Gutierrez added 3, and Hicks and Ammons had two each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.