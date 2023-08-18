Pauls Valley picked up its second win in a row and gained a split in the Stratford Tournament beating Wayne 7-3 before falling to Turner 11-2 in a second game.
Senior Madi Caldwell had another great performance in the circle winning her second straight game. The righty gave up three runs (none earned) on two hits in the win over Wayne.
Her strong performance came by not giving up any walks in the game and making the Bulldogs put the ball in play. The Lady Panthers did commit five errors in the game but worked out of it for the win.
The Panthers got things started early. Kennedi Rambo reached on an error and scored as Caldwell's fly ball dropped in right field. Caldwell advanced from second to third on a fly ball out by Mallory Carter and scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.
Isabelle Hicks scored in the second inning after singling. She scored on Rambo’s single to center for a 3-0 lead.
Jaylye Stokes started the third with a monster solo shot that everyone in the stands knew was gone when it came off the bat. It was Stokes' first home run of the season.
Mati Fishback then singled. She was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Lily Ray. Fishback scored on Hick’s single for a 5-0 lead.
Jones singled to start the bottom half of the third for Wayne, She moved to second on a sac bunt by Adams and scored on an error.
The Panthers added some insurance runs in the top of the fourth. Rambo singled to start the inning and immediately stole second and third. She then scored on a sac bunt by Caldwell. Carter then doubled to left and moved to third on a wild pitch. Stokes then singled her home for a 7-1 lead.
Wayne rallied for two runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Brazell reached on an error and then scored as DeBates reached on a two-base error. A third error in the inning cut the Lady Panther lead to 7-3 but the game would end there via time limit.
Turner jumped out early on the Lady Panthers scoring four runs in the opening. Three walks in the inning and a couple of hits led to a 4-0 start.
Pauls Valley fought back with two runs in the top of the second. Fishback doubled to start the inning and advanced to third on a ground ball by Ray. Fishback scored on Hicks’ ground out as Ray advanced to second. Avan Butler then singled scoring Ray as PV cut the lead to 4-2.
Turner exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second. Shankles three-run bomb highlighted the inning as the Lady Falcons grabbed an 11-2 lead.
PV couldn’t get anything going in the third inning and the game ended via a run-rule.
Pauls Valley will play on Saturday in bracket play of the tournament.
