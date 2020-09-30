Rambo, Caldwell hit home runs lifting PV to win

The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers wrapped up district play with a huge win Tuesday night at the Wacker Park Sports Complex. The Lady Panthers hit two home runs in the game to rally for a 6-5 win over the Seminole Lady Chieftains.
The Lady Panthers hit the ball hard all night. Of their nine hits, five went for extra bases. Kennedi Rambo paced the offense with a 3-for-4 outing with two triples and her first career home run. She also scored two runs and had three RBIs. Madi Caldwell had a homerun and Carlie Vestle a triple.
Pauls Valley fell behind early in the game but took the lead in the top of the third with two runs. Caitlyn Hagood singled to start the inning and scored on a triple by Rambo. Rambo scored on a two-out triple by Vestle for a 2-1 lead.
Seminole pushed across four runs in the bottom half of the inning off three Pauls Valley errors.
Pauls Valley drew close in the top of the fifth inning. Lana Rodriguez singled to left with one out. Rambo then hit a deep shot over left-center off a 1-2 count for a two-run home run as PV cut the lead to 5-4.
In the top of the sixth, Jaycee Green singled to start the inning. She stole second and third to get into scoring position. She tied the game scoring off Maison Sissney’s ground ball out on the right side of the infield.
Caldwell then stepped to the plate and delivered what would be the game winning hit. She stroked an 0-1 pitch to deep center field and then raced all the way around the bases for an inside the park home run and a 6-5 lead.
Seminole had runners on in the sixth and seventh inning but couldn’t advance them past first base against Vestle’s pitching.
Vestle got the win pitching the final 3.2 innings in relief of Green. Vestle didn’t allow any runs off one hit and she struck out four. Green gave up five runs (one earned) on four hits.
Pauls Valley will host Ardmore on Thursday and then travel to Cache Friday for a Bi-District battle with the Lady Bulldogs.
The best of three Bi-District series in Cache begins at 1 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs finished third in district 4A-3 with a 17-16 overall record and an 11-3 record in district record.
