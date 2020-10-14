Rocky Rando rushed for 350 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Paoli Pugs to a 58-12 win over the Ryan Cowboys in C-2 District action.
The Pugs finished with 575 yards on the night, 394 rushing and 181 passing, and 8 touchdowns.
Randol had 17 carries on the night, with 11 of those carries going for 10 yards or more. His longest of the night was 60-yard scamper. He scored on runs of 30, 19, 40, 45, 10, 45 and 5 yards.
Chase Parker added 44 yards on the ground on 5 attempts with a touchdown. He lone rushing touchdown came on a one-yard plunge.
Parker was 8-of-14 passing the ball for 181 yards and a 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.
Gunner Manning caught five passes for 87 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown. Cody Cunningham had a catch for 56 yards, Randol had a catch for 24 yards and Andrew Finley had a catch for 14 yards.
Defensively, Parker led the charge with 9 tackles. JayQuan Simmons had 8 tackles and a fumble recovery. Henry Snell, Gunner Manning and Andre Finley had 6 tackles each. Kaleb Brown had 4 tackles and a pass break up, Jone Reynolds had 4 tackles and Rocky Randol had 2 tackles.
The Pugs will be at Fox on Thursday night in a key C-2 game that has playoff implications. Fox is tied with Paoli for third in the district with a 2-1 record.
