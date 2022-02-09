The Pauls Valley Panthers tangled with two ranked teams out of Class 3A falling to both No. 13 Washington and No. 4 Marlow.
WASHINGTON
Pauls Valley stayed close with the Warriors for three quarters trailing by only six heading into the final eight minutes. Washington closed the game on an 18-3 run for a 56-41 win over the Panthers.
The game was back-and-forth early on with Pauls Valley grabbing a 10-6 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Jacob Medina and Mason Prince. Washington then scored 11 straight points in taking the lead for good.
Pauls Valley was never out of the game until the fourth quarter. They closed the game to two at the midway point of the second quarter 19-17 and early in the second half 29-27 after a Justin Humphrey 3-pointer. Humphrey kept PV in the game in the third quarter scoring 12 straight Panther points. A Jon Grimmett basket just before the end of the third cut the Washington lead to 44-38 heading into the final quarter.
Washington scored six straight to open the four fourth quarter. Bub Chronister’s 3-pointer ended a five-minute scoring drought for PV and was the only points in the quarter. Washington finished out the quarter with six straight points for a 15-point win.
Humphrey finished with a team-high 14 points. Mason Prince added 10, Medina 7, Chronister 5, Maddex Prince 3 and Deacon Davidson 2.
Scott led Washington with 14 points. Andrews and Quinonez added 8 each.
MARLOW
Even though Pauls Valley never lead in their game with Marlow, they stayed within striking distance until the second half when the Outlaws used a 23-8 run to blow open the game in a 75-44 win.
Marlow started the game with 8 straight points, 6 from Gilbert. Humphrey finally got PV on the board with a free throw just over two minutes into the game. Trailing by as many as 9 early in the first, Pauls Valley scored an 8-2 run that cut the lead to 14-11.
That would be as close as PV would get as Marlow pushed their lead to double digits and led 36-24 at the break. Holding and Gilbert had five points each in the quarter for Marlow. Humphrey kept PV in the game with six points.
A Mason Prince 3-pointer at the start of the second half cut the lead to 38-27 but Marlow would rip off a 21-5 run that put the game out of reach. PV got as close as 23 late in the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer.
Humphrey and Chronister paced the Panthers with 13 points each. Grimmett added 7, Mason Prince 5, Maddex Prince 2 and Davidson 2. Gilbert and Payne led the Outlaws with 16 points each and Johnson added 14.
Pauls Valley will be at Lexington on Friday and will return home to face highly rated Silo on Saturday evening.
